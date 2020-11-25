China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

China, Japan to resume two-way business travel by month’s end

  • The countries agree to resume business travel through a programme allowing visitors to engage in limited activities during their 14-day quarantine periods
  • Motegi and Wang also discuss their dispute over Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:14am, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi bump elbows at the start of their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE