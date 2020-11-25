Hong Kong activists (from left) Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at a Hong Kong court on Monday. Photo: AP Hong Kong activists (from left) Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at a Hong Kong court on Monday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip says Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow cases may determine if more national security legislation is needed

  • In debate with former US State Department official, Ip says the ‘one country, two systems’ framework is ‘a work in progress’
  • Two opposition activists may not serve more jail time after court proceedings are finalised, lawmaker says

Updated: 5:43am, 25 Nov, 2020

