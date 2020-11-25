President-elect Joe Biden listens as Antony Blinken speaks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP President-elect Joe Biden listens as Antony Blinken speaks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
President-elect Joe Biden listens as Antony Blinken speaks on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AP
China

Joe Biden’s foreign policy team to reject Trump’s ‘America First’ mantra

  • ‘We can’t solve all the world’s problems alone,’ says Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state
  • Biden creates a new position on the National Security Council wholly devoted to the climate change crisis

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:57am, 25 Nov, 2020

