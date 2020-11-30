President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP
President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP
China

‘We’re a Pacific power’: Joe Biden faces pressure to hold hard line of defence against China

  • The incoming president faces multiple challenges from China in regards to Taiwan, the South China Sea and India
  • The world’s biggest navy belongs to China, a new milestone that the Pentagon disclosed in September

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:00am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP
President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE