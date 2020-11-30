President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP
‘We’re a Pacific power’: Joe Biden faces pressure to hold hard line of defence against China
- The incoming president faces multiple challenges from China in regards to Taiwan, the South China Sea and India
- The world’s biggest navy belongs to China, a new milestone that the Pentagon disclosed in September
Topic | US-China relations
President-elect Joe Biden has made clear that he and his team plan to embrace American allies as vital partners without whom the US cannot succeed. Illustration: SCMP