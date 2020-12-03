Tom Mah, president of Continental Seafood Restaurant in Richmond, British Columbia, blames a provincial government blunder in the way pandemic rules were translated into Chinese for a plunge in his trade. Photo: Handout Tom Mah, president of Continental Seafood Restaurant in Richmond, British Columbia, blames a provincial government blunder in the way pandemic rules were translated into Chinese for a plunge in his trade. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Chinese speakers got harsher coronavirus dining rules than English speakers, in British Columbia government blunder

  • The Chinese rules were only changed by BC’s Ministry of Health to match less-strict English rules after the disparity was pointed out by the SCMP
  • One Chinese restaurateur blamed the ministry’s translation mistake for having ‘scared away’ his customers

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:50am, 3 Dec, 2020

