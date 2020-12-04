Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
US intelligence head says China is America’s ‘greatest threat’ in rare public warning
- Director of National Intelligence cites case of Harvard professor’s ties to China as example of theft that costs America US$500 billion a year
- ‘Beijing intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically,’ he adds
Topic | US-China decoupling
