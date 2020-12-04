Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
China

US intelligence head says China is America’s ‘greatest threat’ in rare public warning

  • Director of National Intelligence cites case of Harvard professor’s ties to China as example of theft that costs America US$500 billion a year
  • ‘Beijing intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically,’ he adds

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:54am, 4 Dec, 2020

