A rule, tucked more than a thousand pages into the final draft of the annual national defence bill, appears designed to put even more pressure on China’s telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE. Photo: AP
US defence bill includes 5G rules intended to put pressure on Huawei, ZTE
- Congress plans to require the Defence Department to reconsider sending military equipment or troops to a country if it uses Chinese 5G technology
- Trump administration has spent months trying to put pressure on American allies to stay away from Chinese 5G technology
Topic | US-China tech war
