Aircraft carriers and warships participate in a joint exercise of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the northern Arabian Sea last month. The four countries form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the “Quad”. Photo: Indian Navy via AP
Joe Biden must start with Japan alliance to counter China’s influence, say former US officials
- ‘When the US and Japan work together, we can shape the environment in which China power increases,’ says former US assistant secretary of defence
- ‘I do not believe that the Biden administration is going to be soft on China,’ says former deputy secretary of state
