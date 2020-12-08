Aircraft carriers and warships participate in a joint exercise of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the northern Arabian Sea last month. The four countries form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the “Quad”. Photo: Indian Navy via AP Aircraft carriers and warships participate in a joint exercise of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the northern Arabian Sea last month. The four countries form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the “Quad”. Photo: Indian Navy via AP
Aircraft carriers and warships participate in a joint exercise of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the northern Arabian Sea last month. The four countries form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the “Quad”. Photo: Indian Navy via AP
Joe Biden must start with Japan alliance to counter China’s influence, say former US officials

  • ‘When the US and Japan work together, we can shape the environment in which China power increases,’ says former US assistant secretary of defence
  • ‘I do not believe that the Biden administration is going to be soft on China,’ says former deputy secretary of state

Mark Magnier
