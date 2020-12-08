White House trade adviser Peter Navarro looks out from the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in August. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser violates political activity laws in comments over Joe Biden’s approach to China, investigators say
- Navarro used ‘official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of the 2020 presidential election’, report says
- The trade adviser frequently claimed Biden was ‘compromised’ and could be ‘bought’ by the Chinese government, the report adds
Topic | US-China trade war
