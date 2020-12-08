White House trade adviser Peter Navarro looks out from the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in August. Photo: Reuters White House trade adviser Peter Navarro looks out from the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in August. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser violates political activity laws in comments over Joe Biden’s approach to China, investigators say

  • Navarro used ‘official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of the 2020 presidential election’, report says
  • The trade adviser frequently claimed Biden was ‘compromised’ and could be ‘bought’ by the Chinese government, the report adds

Owen Churchill
Updated: 8:20am, 8 Dec, 2020

