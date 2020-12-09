TikTok is no longer being held against a specific date to be sold to an American owner. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
How ByteDance’s US TikTok operations ended up in limbo
- The popular video-sharing app, for the time being, is no longer being held against a specific date to be sold to an American owner
- The company aims for a deal with Walmart and Oracle that will alleviate the government’s national security concerns
Topic | US-China tech war
TikTok is no longer being held against a specific date to be sold to an American owner. Photo: Shutterstock