A protest on Wednesday in Washington over a tweet by Senator Marsha Blackburn. Photo: Mark Magnier
Chinese-Americans protest US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s tweets over China’s ‘cheating and stealing’
- ‘China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing,’ a Tennessee senator tweeted last week
- Members of the community said the level of hostility and vitriol they have been experiencing has reached a boiling point
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
