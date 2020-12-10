A protest on Wednesday in Washington over a tweet by Senator Marsha Blackburn. Photo: Mark Magnier A protest on Wednesday in Washington over a tweet by Senator Marsha Blackburn. Photo: Mark Magnier
Chinese-Americans protest US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s tweets over China’s ‘cheating and stealing’

  • ‘China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing,’ a Tennessee senator tweeted last week
  • Members of the community said the level of hostility and vitriol they have been experiencing has reached a boiling point

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 6:43am, 10 Dec, 2020

