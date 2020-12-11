Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China’s women comedians have last laugh man’s world of stand-up

  • Whether it’s office politics, northern Chinese culture or awkward romantic moments, female millennials are having their say
  • The new generation is riding a wave of interest spurred by a web series called Rock and Roast

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:05pm, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Stand-up comedian Qiqi (centre) chatting with fellow comedians Ailun (right) and Yang Mei (second form right) and audience members after she performed at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE