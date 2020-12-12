John Kerry speaks at an event during the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain last year. Photo: Reuters
Incoming US climate envoy John Kerry to face China as the world’s biggest polluter
- With the curtain closing on the Trump administration, environmental advocates are hopeful for an about-face in US federal climate policy
- But the prospect of a return to a joint effort by the world’s top two polluters to combat the climate crisis has set off alarm bells among hawks in the US
