A facility in Artux in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region identified as an internment camp for Uygurs. The European Parliament will urge EU leaders to use new sanction powers to punish Xinjiang officials. Photo: AP
European Parliament resolution would seek sanctions on Chinese officials in Xinjiang
- A draft resolution urges EU leaders to use new sanction powers to punish Xinjiang officials
- The motion comes after the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, dodged questions about plans to sanction officials found to have suppressed Uygurs
