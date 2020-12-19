People gather for a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on June 4. Photo: AP
US charges China-based Zoom executive Xinjiang Jin with disrupting Tiananmen video commemorations
- Court papers said Jin’s employer is based in San Jose, California, which is where Zoom is headquartered
- Jin is not in US custody and a lawyer for Jin could not immediately be identified
Topic | Xinjiang
