Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, objected legislation that would give Hongkongers special refugee status. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US Senator Ted Cruz blocks bill giving Hongkongers special refugee status, citing spy threat from Beijing

  • Cruz says China would exploit relaxed immigration standards to send spies to the US
  • Under the bill, Hongkongers would be granted temporary protected status, joining citizens from 10 other countries including Syria and El Salvador

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 4:20am, 19 Dec, 2020

