A man wearing a face mask walks past a Christmas-decorated shop window in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19: Hong Kong adds Canada to ‘very high-risk’ list, ordering travellers to provide negative test before departure
- The ruling comes into effect on December 25, making Canada the 20th nation on the list
- Canada’s per-capita rate of new infections is about 20 times higher than Hong Kong’s
