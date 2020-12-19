A man wearing a face mask walks past a Christmas-decorated shop window in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua A man wearing a face mask walks past a Christmas-decorated shop window in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China

Covid-19: Hong Kong adds Canada to ‘very high-risk’ list, ordering travellers to provide negative test before departure

  • The ruling comes into effect on December 25, making Canada the 20th nation on the list
  • Canada’s per-capita rate of new infections is about 20 times higher than Hong Kong’s

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:23am, 19 Dec, 2020

A man wearing a face mask walks past a Christmas-decorated shop window in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
