The New York Stock Exchange and other major US markets list the shares of 217 Chinese companies. Photo: AP
Donald Trump signs law that could delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges
- The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act requires publicly traded foreign firms to comply with US auditing rules within three years
- 217 Chinese firms with a combined market capitalisation of US$2.2 trillion are listed on major US stock exchanges
US-listed Chinese stocks
