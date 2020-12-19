The New York Stock Exchange and other major US markets list the shares of 217 Chinese companies. Photo: AP The New York Stock Exchange and other major US markets list the shares of 217 Chinese companies. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump signs law that could delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges

  • The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act requires publicly traded foreign firms to comply with US auditing rules within three years
  • 217 Chinese firms with a combined market capitalisation of US$2.2 trillion are listed on major US stock exchanges

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:23am, 19 Dec, 2020

