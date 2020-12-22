An animator works on designs for virtual idol Amy at the Beijing Mizhi Technology offices. Photo: AFP An animator works on designs for virtual idol Amy at the Beijing Mizhi Technology offices. Photo: AFP
An animator works on designs for virtual idol Amy at the Beijing Mizhi Technology offices. Photo: AFP
Is this the real life or is it just fantasy for China’s virtual idols?

  • Devoted fan cries when digital-only pop singer Amy wins real-life judges’ hearts in talent show
  • The virtual stars are becoming part of mainstream Chinese life, appearing on billboards and even in news programmes

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:22pm, 22 Dec, 2020

