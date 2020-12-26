Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock bump elbows on stage at a rally in Jonesboro, Georgia on November 19. Photo: Zuma Press via TNS
Asian-Americans are a key force in the US Senate run-off elections in Georgia
- While the Asian-American and Pacific Islander population comprises around 4 per cent of Georgia’s population, they have emerged as a key political force
- The state’s diverse Asian communities largely came together to favour the Democrats in November, a trend the party hopes is repeated in January run-off election
Topic | US-China relations
Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock bump elbows on stage at a rally in Jonesboro, Georgia on November 19. Photo: Zuma Press via TNS