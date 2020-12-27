Dr Li Wenliang died of coronavirus in February at age 34. Photo: Weibo Dr Li Wenliang died of coronavirus in February at age 34. Photo: Weibo
China

politico | Remembering Li Wenliang: the Wuhan doctor who warned the world about coronavirus

  • In China, Li’s passing triggered public outrage over the government’s suppression of vital information in the early days of the pandemic
  • Months after his death, Li is being remembered for what he was like for most of his life: not a global hero, but a lover of fried chicken and TV dramas

Disease
Updated: 6:49am, 27 Dec, 2020

