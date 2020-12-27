Dr Li Wenliang died of coronavirus in February at age 34. Photo: Weibo
politico | Remembering Li Wenliang: the Wuhan doctor who warned the world about coronavirus
- In China, Li’s passing triggered public outrage over the government’s suppression of vital information in the early days of the pandemic
- Months after his death, Li is being remembered for what he was like for most of his life: not a global hero, but a lover of fried chicken and TV dramas
Topic | Disease
