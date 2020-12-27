Lots of older Chinese people are taking part in training sessions to themselves up to speed with digital devices. Photo: AFP
China’s pensioners get tech savvy as Beijing chases the ‘silver dollar’
- Retirees are keen to adopt new tech and tap into a growing range of mobile services catering to them
- And the government is urging communities to hold training sessions and developers to create elderly-friendly apps
Topic | China's ageing population
Lots of older Chinese people are taking part in training sessions to themselves up to speed with digital devices. Photo: AFP