The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock

China-EU investment deal

China

European Commission seeks support for its ‘good and solid’ investment deal with China

  • The commission boasts success in securing a commitment from China to make efforts to ratify key international conventions against forced labour
  • The group’s memo seeks to galvanise European Parliament members

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 2:35am, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE