The European Commission has called for sceptics to support its “good and solid” investment deal likely to be reached this week. Photo: Shutterstock
European Commission seeks support for its ‘good and solid’ investment deal with China
- The commission boasts success in securing a commitment from China to make efforts to ratify key international conventions against forced labour
- The group’s memo seeks to galvanise European Parliament members
