Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP
Gender
China’s gay capital Chengdu forced to adapt as government shuts down venues and probes NGOs
- Gay-friendly southwestern city has long had a vibrant LGBTQ community, in contrast with much of the country
- Apparent crackdown by the Beijing government prompts readjustment to avoid worrying hypersensitive authorities
Topic | Gender
Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP