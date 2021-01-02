Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP
Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP

Gender

China

China’s gay capital Chengdu forced to adapt as government shuts down venues and probes NGOs

  • Gay-friendly southwestern city has long had a vibrant LGBTQ community, in contrast with much of the country
  • Apparent crackdown by the Beijing government prompts readjustment to avoid worrying hypersensitive authorities

Topic |   Gender
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:30pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP
Merchandise is offered for sale at the office of Chengdu Rainbow, an NGO in what many consider an open-minded city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE