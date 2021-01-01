“Hong Kong was a thriving territory until the Chinese Communist Party and its local lackeys destroyed its rule of law,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assails China for its treatment of the ‘Hong Kong 12’
- Ten pro-democracy activists were sentenced to jail terms on Wednesday, while two underage fugitives were returned to Hong Kong
- Pompeo seeks release of those ‘who tried to flee this tyranny’, saying they ‘deserved a hero’s welcome abroad, not capture, a secret trial and prison sentences’
