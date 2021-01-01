Made of bronze, the mammoth statue of Guan Yu stands 58 metres tall and weighs close to 1,200 tonnes. Photo: Weibo
China Society
‘Waste of money’ giant statue of Chinese general to be moved at cost of US$23.8 million
- Monument to Guan Yu in Jingzhou, Hubei province is to be relocated to a new site just 8km away in the same city
- Made of bronze, the mammoth creation stands 58 metres tall and weighs close to 1,200 tonnes
Topic | China Society
Made of bronze, the mammoth statue of Guan Yu stands 58 metres tall and weighs close to 1,200 tonnes. Photo: Weibo