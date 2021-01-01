Street cat Flower is fed by volunteer Yuju Huang at a Midnight Cafeteria in Taipei, Taiwan. The project is designed to give the cats a place to rest while making feeding them less messy. Photo: AP Photo
Taipei’s stray cats dine out at the Midnight Cafeteria with the help of Taiwan’s animal-loving volunteers
- A programme that helps feed street cats while keeping residents happy is enhanced by 45 small wooden houses decorated by Taiwanese artists
- Project is built on philosophy that a little effort by many people can achieve a lot
