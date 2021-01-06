Investors have come to a reluctant conclusion that Washington, instead of market forces, has become the single largest driver when it comes to investing in Chinese companies. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
US-China tech war
NYSE delisting plan reversal sends Chinese telecoms stocks higher, reflects ‘internal turf battles’ in Washington
- The whipsaw in the markets leads investors to a reluctant conclusion that Washington has become the single largest driver when investing in Chinese companies
- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom stocks soared on Tuesday
