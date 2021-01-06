New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it is moving forward to delist three Chinese telecommunications carriers. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
NYSE reverses course again with plan to delist Chinese telecoms firms
- This is the second reversal since December 31 when the exchange announced its plan to delist the three Chinese companies
- The decision is based on guidance the ‘Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control provided to the NYSE’
