Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
Prize-winning female bodybuilder with one leg wins hearts in China
- School bullies tormented Gui Yuna after she lost her right leg when she was hit by a truck aged seven
- She went on to become a Paralympian and at 35 she is finding success in bodybuilding – and has a sizeable online following
