Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP

China Society

China

Prize-winning female bodybuilder with one leg wins hearts in China

  • School bullies tormented Gui Yuna after she lost her right leg when she was hit by a truck aged seven
  • She went on to become a Paralympian and at 35 she is finding success in bodybuilding – and has a sizeable online following

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
Gui Yuna pictured backstage at the International Weightlifting Federation competition in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE