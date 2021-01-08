A combination of photos shows Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, with screenshots from leaked Zoom briefings attended by the home’s executive director Angela Millar (top left), and Vancouver Coastal Health officers Dr Andrew Hurlburt (bottom left) and Dr Michael Schwandt. Photos: SCMP and Ian Young
Vancouver coronavirus disaster: Infected staff tried to ‘push through’ their symptoms at care home where 41 elderly died, leak suggests
- Zoom briefings about Little Mountain Place, where 87 per cent of residents were infected, indicate catastrophic failure of ‘self-monitoring’ system among staff
- Investigator said infected staff downplayed their symptoms and kept going to work in a tragic case of ‘presenteeism’ that fuelled BC’s deadliest outbreak
A combination of photos shows Little Mountain Place care home in Vancouver, with screenshots from leaked Zoom briefings attended by the home’s executive director Angela Millar (top left), and Vancouver Coastal Health officers Dr Andrew Hurlburt (bottom left) and Dr Michael Schwandt. Photos: SCMP and Ian Young