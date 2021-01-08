US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers say Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley should resign for actions that led to Capitol siege
- Cruz and Hawley, both Republicans, spearheaded attempts to thwart Congress’ ratification of the Electoral College result
- Both are also fierce China hawks with growing portfolios of legislation focused on countering Beijing
