US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

US Politics

China

US lawmakers say Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley should resign for actions that led to Capitol siege

  • Cruz and Hawley, both Republicans, spearheaded attempts to thwart Congress’ ratification of the Electoral College result
  • Both are also fierce China hawks with growing portfolios of legislation focused on countering Beijing

Topic |   US Politics
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 7:37am, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE