Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP

US-China tech war

China

Investors look to Joe Biden as Donald Trump continues ‘sharp break’ from China

  • Trump sticks with little coordinated executive orders to carry out final gambit toward China
  • ‘His advisers are desperate to lock in a hard-line China policy,’ says one analyst

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 1:48am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
Michael Capolino, left, works on the trading floor last week in New York. Photo: New York Stock Exchange via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE