Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters
Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters

US Politics

China

US House tells Mike Pence to do his duty and remove Trump from office

  • Non-binding resolution passes 223-205 in favour of using 25th Amendment to end turbulent presidency after mob violence
  • But the vice-president has already said he will not consider the move, paving way for second impeachment

Topic |   US Politics
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 12:33pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters
Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE