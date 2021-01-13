Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
US House tells Mike Pence to do his duty and remove Trump from office
- Non-binding resolution passes 223-205 in favour of using 25th Amendment to end turbulent presidency after mob violence
- But the vice-president has already said he will not consider the move, paving way for second impeachment
Topic | US Politics
Members of the National Guard gather at the US Capitol on Tuesday as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding US Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office. Photo: Reuters