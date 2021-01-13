An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

China

breaking | China’s Sinovac says Covid-19 vaccine has high efficacy after lower Brazil figure

  • CoronaVac 100 per cent effective in preventing severe Covid-19 cases, company chairman says
  • Brazilian partner had earlier said it was 50 per cent effective, but Sinovac moved to clarify the figures

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Zhuang PinghuiJosephine Ma
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Josephine Ma

Updated: 5:39pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac at Butantan’s centre in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE