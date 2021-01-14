Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 41 residents. Photo: Ian Young
Vancouver care home where 41 died saw ‘minimal risk’ when staff member caught coronavirus, letting visits and group activities continue
- Leaked memo shows outbreak protocols were not immediately enforced at Little Mountain Place, scene of British Columbia’s worst outbreak, when worker fell ill
- Some relatives said they were angry about not being contacted for testing, despite visiting the facility after staff member became sick
