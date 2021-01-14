Workers pile cotton at a ginning plant in Xayar County in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The US banned all imports of cotton and tomato products originating in the region on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
US bans all imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang, citing allegations of forced labour
- Effective immediately, the measure applies to goods shipped from Xinjiang as well as products from outside the region using its resources
- US companies annually import around 1.5 billion garments containing Xinjiang cotton, representing sales of more than US$20 billion, a watchdog group says
