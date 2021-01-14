Anti-Trump protesters gather near the US Capitol on Wednesday as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Anti-Trump protesters gather near the US Capitol on Wednesday as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US House, with Republican support, votes to impeach Donald Trump for inciting deadly Capitol insurrection

  • Ten Republicans, including Liz Cheney, joined all Democrats in voting to impeach the president by a vote of 232-197
  • ‘Do we not have the duty to do all we constitutionally can to protect our democracy from a man who has demonstrated that he is a vital threat to liberty?’

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:43am, 14 Jan, 2021

