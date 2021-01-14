Anti-Trump protesters gather near the US Capitol on Wednesday as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US Politics
US House, with Republican support, votes to impeach Donald Trump for inciting deadly Capitol insurrection
- Ten Republicans, including Liz Cheney, joined all Democrats in voting to impeach the president by a vote of 232-197
- ‘Do we not have the duty to do all we constitutionally can to protect our democracy from a man who has demonstrated that he is a vital threat to liberty?’
Topic | US Politics
