Today the United States swears in Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as its 49th vice-president in a ceremony that will be unlike any since the country’s founding.

Both Washington, DC, and the Capitol Building in which Biden will be inaugurated are under an unprecedented level of security in the wake of a deadly assault on Congress by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. This, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have left the National Mall mostly deserted.