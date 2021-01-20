LIVE
live | Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration: live updates as new US leader replaces Donald Trump
- The US will swear in Biden as the 46th president and Kamala Harris as the 49th vice-president
- Both Washington, DC, and Capitol Building are under unprecedented level of security in wake of deadly assault on Congress
US President-elect Joe Biden on December 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
All times are Eastern Time (UTC-5, HKT-13).
Today the United States swears in Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as its 49th vice-president in a ceremony that will be unlike any since the country’s founding.
Both Washington, DC, and the Capitol Building in which Biden will be inaugurated are under an unprecedented level of security in the wake of a deadly assault on Congress by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. This, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have left the National Mall mostly deserted.
Stay here for live updates as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr officiates the transfer of power, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez gives a musical performance.