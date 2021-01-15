A motorist travels past a CNOOC gas station in Shanghai, China last week. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war
US adds Chinese oil giant Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation to economic blacklist
- US Commerce Department says the Chinese oil company had helped China intimidate neighbours in the South China Sea
- The department also says Chinese company Skyrizon is being added to the military end-user list
