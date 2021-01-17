A candlelight vigil to honour Fan Yiran at the University of Chicago. Photo: Weibo A candlelight vigil to honour Fan Yiran at the University of Chicago. Photo: Weibo
A candlelight vigil to honour Fan Yiran at the University of Chicago. Photo: Weibo

Chicago murder sparks shock and anger at home and among Chinese students overseas

  • PhD student Fan Yiran was shot dead in the city’s South Side earlier this month, one of three victims of a murderous rampage
  • Among the tributes to the Peking University graduate was an undercurrent of anger at the US and its problems with gun crime

Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Jan, 2021

