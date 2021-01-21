Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president of the United States on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, holds the bible he is swearing on as Chief Justice John Roberts of the US Supreme Court administers the oath of office. Photo: AFP
Biden inauguration: new US president pledges to unify a tense, divided nation while fighting a pandemic
- ‘Democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,’ President Joe Biden says
- He vows to prioritise fighting the coronavirus that has killed 400,000 Americans; Donald Trump leaves Washington before inauguration ceremonies
