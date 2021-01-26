Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP
Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP
China

Securities investments between US and China reach US$3.3 trillion in 2020, says report

  • Recent policy headwinds can hinder future growth, says New York-based consultancy
  • Washington has slapped policies in recent years to restrict US investments in Chinese companies on national security concerns

Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 1:05pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP
Chinese investors approximately held US$2.1 trillion, with about US$700 billion in equity and US$1.4 trillion in debt issued by US entities, according to the report by Rhodium Group and National Committee on US-China Relations. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE