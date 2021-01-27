Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV
Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV
Canada
China

Canadian singer Wanting Qu shares claim that US$54 million Chinese corruption charge against mother is withdrawn

  • Weibo post written in the name of Qu’s aunt demanded justice for Zhang Mingjie, a former Harbin official who has spent more than six years in Chinese detention
  • Another post said interrogators made Zhang confess by threatening the reputation of Qu, ex-girlfriend of long-time Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson

Topic |   Canada
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:41am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV
Wanting Qu (right) with her mother, Zhang Mingjie. Photo: CTV
READ FULL ARTICLE