The high levels of thallium were recorded at a monitoring station at the confluence of the Qingni and Jialing rivers. Photo: Getty Images
Pollution in China: thallium leak in Yangtze River linked to zinc smelter

  • Pollution was detected at a monitoring station at the intersection of two tributaries of Asia’s longest river
  • Chengzhou Zinc Smelter in Cheng county, Gansu province ordered to suspend operations pending a full inquiry

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:19am, 28 Jan, 2021

