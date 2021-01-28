US ambassador to the UN nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: AP
US ambassador to UN nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield pledges to counter China’s ‘authoritarian agenda’
- Biden’s pick said she will counter China’s influence in the Security Council and resist its efforts to install Chinese nationals in key UN leadership positions
- She will also push for greater scrutiny of China’s development finance operations in Africa
