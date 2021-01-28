Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US-China relationship is ‘arguably’ the most important one in the world for Washington, says new Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- Blinken emphasises areas in which ‘it’s in our mutual interest to try to work together’, particularly with respect to climate change
- He reiterates his belief that the Chinese government’s policies towards Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang constitute genocide
Topic | US-China relations
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP