Taiwan’s easing of its restrictions on imported US pork came despite public opposition. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ractopamine: China ‘will tighten ban on Taiwanese meat’ over US pork imports
- More inspections needed after Taiwan lifted its ban on imported American pork containing leanness agent ractopamine, government spokeswoman says
- Mainland prohibits products containing ractopamine, and stopped imports of Taiwanese meat in 2014
