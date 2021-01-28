Taiwan’s easing of its restrictions on imported US pork came despite public opposition. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s easing of its restrictions on imported US pork came despite public opposition. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ractopamine: China ‘will tighten ban on Taiwanese meat’ over US pork imports

  • More inspections needed after Taiwan lifted its ban on imported American pork containing leanness agent ractopamine, government spokeswoman says
  • Mainland prohibits products containing ractopamine, and stopped imports of Taiwanese meat in 2014

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jan, 2021

