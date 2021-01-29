President Xi Jinping has turned China into an aggressive power, say leaders of a US congressional advisory panel on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
US should continue to view China as a threat, says congressional panel
- The story the Chinese Communist Party ‘is telling around the world is one that is often based on lies and half-truths,’ says US congressional panel’s co-chair
- The panel’s comments reflect a widespread distrust of China in the US that has lasted beyond the end of the Trump presidency
