A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations looks up near giant lanterns hung outside a store ahead of the Year of the Ox Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus uncertainty in China hinders Year of the Ox vendors at Lunar New Year
- The Chinese government is strongly discouraging journeys during the new year period, with holiday travel expected to fall 40 per cent
- The economic impact of curtailed celebrations and family reunions may be offset by farms and factories remaining open
