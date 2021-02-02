A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations looks up near giant lanterns hung outside a store ahead of the Year of the Ox Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: AP Photo A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations looks up near giant lanterns hung outside a store ahead of the Year of the Ox Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: AP Photo
China Society
China

Coronavirus uncertainty in China hinders Year of the Ox vendors at Lunar New Year

  • The Chinese government is strongly discouraging journeys during the new year period, with holiday travel expected to fall 40 per cent
  • The economic impact of curtailed celebrations and family reunions may be offset by farms and factories remaining open

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:22pm, 2 Feb, 2021

